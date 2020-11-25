Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse (Stranger) Offense in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse (Stranger) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Sixth District.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect approached the juvenile victim and engaged in an unwanted sexual act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene

The suspect is described as being a Black male with a light complexion, wearing dark clothing with a hood over his head.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.