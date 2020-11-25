Additional Arrest Made in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 1700 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an additional arrest has been made in an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 1700 block of I Street, Northwest.

approximately 4:00 pm, the suspects were involved in a collaborative effort to incite violence during first amendment assemblies at the listed location. One of the suspects struck the victim rendering him unconscious. Other suspects assaulted the victim and took his property. Four suspects were apprehended at the scene by responding officers.

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 21 year-old Stephanie Tucker, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Previously on Saturday, November 14, 2020, the following suspects were arrested and charged as indicated below:

29-year-old adult male , of Northeast, DC was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon after he was found to be in possession of a knife.

28-year-old adult female , of Northeast, DC, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon after she was found to be in possession of a Taser.

39-year-old adult male , of Southwest, DC, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence, Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm after he was found to be in possession of a handgun.

24-year-old adult female , of No Fixed Address was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence and Simple Assault.

This case remains under investigation.

An additional suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.