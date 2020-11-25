State, Federal Disaster Dollars Reimburse North Carolina Emergency Management for Emergency Protective Measures

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $1.3 million to reimburse North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Dorian.

“When Hurricane Dorian hit North Carolina, it damaged infrastructure, displaced families and uprooted lives. Our immediate concern was to provide a safe place for people to shelter, provide food and water to those in need and to restore essential services so the recovery process could begin. This reimbursement helps us to recover the costs of those critical measures,” said NCEM Director Michael Sprayberry.

Beginning Sept. 1, 2019, North Carolina Emergency Management incurred costs to protect the lives of North Carolinians. Expenses included emergency sheltering, meals, water, supplies, and emergency repairs to vital systems.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for this project was more than $1 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses the funds.

For more information on North Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4465.