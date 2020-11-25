Transportation Commission Awards Economic Development Grants

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605.773.7179

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Commission has awarded just over $4 million in economic development grants for infrastructure improvements to counties and smaller communities across South Dakota.

The economic development grant program funds awarded at the Transportation Commission meeting on Nov. 24, 2020, will improve roads leading to schools, main business areas, hospitals, grain elevators, and other economic areas in the communities. The grants pay for 80 percent of the construction costs, up to a maximum of $600,000.

“These grants are an important part of the department’s overall grant program to assist local governments in improving their infrastructure across the state,” says Interim Secretary Joel Jundt. “Without the funds from the Economic Development grants, some of these communities would not have the financial ability to improve access that fosters economic development and quality of life.”

Communities receiving grant awards this year are:

Agri-Business Grants:

Yankton County - $600,000 for East Side Drive which will provide access to Growmark Midwest.

Moody County - $460,000 for 242nd Street and 481st Avenue which will provide access to a dairy.

Community Access Grants:

City of Hot Springs - $580,000 for 17 th Street and Lincoln & Jennings Avenues which serves the school and hospital.

Street and Lincoln & Jennings Avenues which serves the school and hospital. City of Hudson - $600,000 for 4 th Street which serves a business area.

Street which serves a business area. City of Wessington Springs - $600,000 for 2 nd Street which serves the school, hospital, and nursing home.

Street which serves the school, hospital, and nursing home. City of Chancellor - $600,000 for Main Street which serves a business area.

City of Gregory - $600,000 for First Street and Logan Avenue which serves the school and hospital.

More information regarding the grant programs and the process for applying can be found on the department’s website at https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/local-governments/transportation-economic-development-grants or by contacting Paula Huizenga, 605-773-6253 or Doug Kinniburgh at 605-773-4284.

