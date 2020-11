SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ 2 VEHICLE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B303754

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2020 @0715 hours

STREET: US7

TOWN: Sunderland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 29.6

WEATHER: cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: normal/clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rickey Amidon

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Passat

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rose Solomon

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Murano

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: damage to left rear bumper and tire

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/25/20 at approximately 0720 hours Troopers responded to a 2 vehicle crash on US 7, mile marker 29.6 in Sunderland. Upon arrival Troopers discovered one vehicle had left the roadway and traveled down the southbound embankment. V#2 also momentarily left the roadway, but was able to get back on the pavement. V#1 Amidon was traveling northbound when he crashed into the rear of V#2 Solomon. V#1 sustained moderate front end damage from the crash and going off the road. V#2 sustained minor damage to the left rear corner. No injuries occurred during the crash. Details of the crash are still under investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: n/a

COURT ACTION: n/a

COURT: n/a

COURT DATE/TIME:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.