Best Facebook Alternative in 2020 is Lyfeloop Lyfeloop Free Speech Facebook Alternative

Lyfeloop Calls Out Facebook With Election Outcome Unclear Amid Pending Recounts and Legal Challenges

The labeling of Joe Biden as ‘president-elect’ is fake, and everyone knows it. ” — Justin Malonson-Lyfeloop Founder

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facebook Alternative and Free speech social platform Lyfeloop Condemned Facebook for falsely calling Joe Biden the 2020 election presidential nominee. Stating that seeing obvious election fraud and still declaring a winner of the election before all results are certified and any legal challenges are resolved is election meddling. " It's so obvious what they have been doing all year with censorship. Our nation is moving into uncharted territory as multiple legal challenges have been filed in response to the 2020 elections, with more challenges expected to come. Both candidates have claimed victory in certain states, but it appears increasingly likely that this election will be resolved in the courts. For that reason, no one without a bias or agenda would declare a winner of the 2020 presidential election until all results are certified and any legal challenges are resolved." States Lyfeloop Founder Justin Malonson. Lyfeloop has repeatedly condemned mainstream media new outlets and major social media platforms for their censorship in 2020. News sources, for example, Reuters, CNN, NBC, ABC and a plenty of others have all emphatically reported Joe Biden as the duly elected president, regardless of the exceptional claims and endeavors to describe casts a ballot the nation over that still can't seem to be finished. Web-based media distributers have additionally mistakenly marked Joe Biden as the duly elected president, proceeding with the spread of deception concerning the result of the 2020 political race. Last week social media publisher Facebook revised their initial labeling of Joe Biden as “president-elect,” changing it to back to “politician.” The Federal Inquirer stated that it was in response to more than 2 million users leaving Facebook to join it's main competitor Lyfeloop.

Regarding censoring free speech and America’s election process, Justin Malonson, 16+ year investigative researcher and Founder of Lyfeloop—a free speech social media platform that recently won the award for Best Facebook Alternative in 2020—remarked the following:

“The labeling of Joe Biden as ‘president-elect’ is fake, and everyone knows it. With all the fake fact checking and censorship they have done this year, they lost what little if any credibility they had left. Facebook was created by Darpa anyway. They have lost the trust of millions of their users for numerous reasons including: selling user data to 3rd parties, banning accredited users while allowing spammers to run free, discrimination (political, medical, religious) and having a total disrespect for user safety. All Facebook does is censor real content and allow fake content to be uncensored. They have also disrespected U.S. Federal Government and European Union' guidelines that are in place to protect us. This massive breech of trust has created a feeling of unrest amid users which have since looked to Facebook alternatives like Lyfeloop that are fun, safe and trustworthy places to interact with family and friends. ”

Given today's ever growing social media censorship, individuals are aching for genuine platform to share, connect and befriend like minded people without being censored for no reason. Lyfeloop is venturing directly into that void and having a genuine effect. Lyfeloop does not mine or sell data, and does not remove content based on politics or ideology. Lyfeloop is putting the "social" back into "social media" with more and more people joining the platform every day.

About Lyfeloop

LyfeLoop a better place for you to interact with family and friends. LyfeLoop is gives users everything they loved about other platforms minus all the censorship, fake fact checking, bias and security issues. Lyfeloop is a fun, safe and trustworthy places to interact with family and friends. The platform creates an experience that allows for discovery of exciting stories, the creation of meaningful connections and the consistent sharing of content that matters. With a mission of connecting your world on your terms. With its capabilities for delivering 100% of all posts to page followers, Lyfeloop is available via desktop or app from the Apple or Google Play store, for more information please visit www.lyfeloop.com