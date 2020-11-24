While lifesaving vaccines undergoing FDA approval are promising tools to help fight COVID-19 in the future, they are not yet available for distribution, and the pandemic remains a growing threat to public health and New York's economy. The best way to celebrate and give thanks this Thanksgiving and throughout the upcoming holidays is to avoid gathering with those you don't live with, wash hands, and continue to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

The #NYSenate is thankful for all New Yorkers who continue to put the health and safety of their communities first, and wishes you a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

Here are some tips on staying safe over Thanksgiving and other upcoming holidays: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html