Join MDC in free citizen science program for winter birds Dec. 5 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – The birds of winter bring color and motion to backyard feeders. They can also be part of long-term science when people record them. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people who enjoy birds to participate in free citizen science Saturdays at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Two sessions will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the center, 4750 Troost Avenue.

Birds spotted during winter can become part of online data bases that biologists use to track population and movement trends. This session will teach participants how to use to use online tools such as iNaturalist and eBird to identify birds and report sightings. Bird habitat preferences and natural history will also be discussed. Participants will learn how to enter data in winter bird counts applicable to the Kansas City region.

This free program is for ages 9 and older. Families are welcome. It is recommended that participants bring digital devices such as iPhones, iPads, Android phones, or tablets. Registration is required. Future citizen science Saturdays will also be offered. Participants are welcome to observe and record birds seen at Discovery Center’s outdoor feeders.

Protocols and precautions for COVID-19 will be observed at all times, including physical distancing and face masks.

For more information, call 816-759-7300. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zb7.