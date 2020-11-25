ST. ALBANS BARRACKS//Domestic Assault, Resisted Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A205057
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 23, 2020/ 1111 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Enosburgh Road in Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Jordan Lawyer
AGE: 25 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Novemeber 23, 2020 at 1111 hours there was a report of a family fight at a
residence in Enosburg, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers met with a victim and
determined that the crime of Domestic Assault was committed.
Troopers entered the residence and made contact with Lawyer. He was esculated
and threatened harm on the Troopers immediately. De-esculation techniques were
attempted, however due to the level of esculation and non-compliance, these
techniques failed.
Troopers advised Lawyer he was under arrest and he actively resisted. He was
placed into custody non-compliantly and transported to St. Albans Barracks. He
was ultimately brought infront of the Franklin County Superior Court. Lawyer was
finally logded at Northwestern Correctional Center until his conditions are met.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: Same Date
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.