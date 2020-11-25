Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ST. ALBANS BARRACKS//Domestic Assault, Resisted Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A205057          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: November 23, 2020/ 1111 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Enosburgh Road in Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Jordan Lawyer                                               

AGE: 25 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On Novemeber 23, 2020 at 1111 hours there was a report of a family fight at a

residence in Enosburg, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers met with a victim and

determined that the crime of Domestic Assault was committed.

 

Troopers entered the residence and made contact with Lawyer. He was esculated

and threatened harm on the Troopers immediately. De-esculation techniques were

attempted, however due to the level of esculation and non-compliance, these

techniques failed.

 

Troopers advised Lawyer he was under arrest and he actively resisted. He was

placed into custody non-compliantly and transported to St. Albans Barracks. He

was ultimately brought infront of the Franklin County Superior Court. Lawyer was

finally logded at Northwestern Correctional Center until his conditions are met.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Same Date           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

