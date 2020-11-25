Mississippi Lottery Corporation Partner IGT Donates $10,000 in Scholarship Funds to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the State

Jackson, Miss. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), along with their Gaming and Instant Ticket Printing Vendor, International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that IGT will contribute $10,000 annually in scholarship funds to benefit students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi. Five individual HBCU schools will receive $2,000 per year for the duration of IGT’s contract to fund scholarships for deserving students.

The five HBCUs include Rust College in Holly Springs, Alcorn State University in Alcorn, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, and Tougaloo College and Jackson State University, both located in Jackson.

“Since the first day of sales on November 25, 2019, The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has exceeded all sales expectations and revenue return to the State of Mississippi,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “This could not have happened without the knowledge, expertise and experience of IGT. We are very proud to have a partner also willing to give back to Mississippi in the form of contributions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

“When IGT began its partnership with the Mississippi Lottery, we made a commitment to not only introduce growth-driving solutions for the Lottery, but to also give back to the local communities and residents of Mississippi,” said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. “IGT is extremely proud to collaborate with the Lottery and Mississippi’s HBCUs to provide opportunities for students with diverse backgrounds to further their studies and move on to lead promising careers.”

IGT is the lottery technology partner to the Mississippi Lottery and supplies the Lottery with its draw-based central system, lottery terminals, instant tickets, warehousing and distribution of instant tickets, marketing support, field services, call center operations, retailer training, and primary and back up data centers. IGT has had a presence in Mississippi since 1992 through its gaming operations and helped open the first casino in the State. In 2019, IGT opened a local office and a warehouse in the Greater Jackson area near the Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters to ensure collaboration, maximize efficiency, and address opportunities.

About the Mississippi Lottery Corporation

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, net proceeds (for 10 years up to $80 million) go toward roads and bridges needs around the State. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

# # #

Contact

Mississippi Lottery Corporation:

Meg Annison, Director of Communications, +1 (601) 487-1145

IGT:

Phil O’Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2020 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.