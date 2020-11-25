Retailsphere's Tenant Gen Advanced Search a Retail Gamechanger
Innovative software platform expands search functionality to streamline the leasing process.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailsphere, the world’s largest database dedicated to the retail ecosystem has been building out CRM tools over the past several months. But now, Retailsphere has developed the most innovative advanced search platform for brokers, agents, shopping center managers, and developers who specifically use a relationship-building tool within the retail industry. Developing features missing until now in the real estate industry, and having integration with Retailsphere’s world-class retailer data, the Tenant Gen Advanced Search makes filling vacancies simpler than ever before. These new search features will help users find prospects quicker.
With improved advanced search tools that include functionality to search an entire database of retailers, companies, shopping locations, and people, by a diverse set of categories that include the number of units, square footage, geography, expanding retailers, retailers filing for bankruptcy, and co-located retailers to name a few, Retailsphere has unveiled the most innovative advanced search tool and guarantees to reignite the leasing process. The advanced search ‘Tenant Gen’ tool looks at how an all-catching search navigation can improve workflow at each step of outreach by retailers large and small, and ways you can integrate with our CRM. Sign up for a Retailsphere demo to see how data and relationship management are merging to create a more streamlined leasing process.
About Retailsphere: Retailsphere provides more comprehensive retailer data and retail-related news than any other platform available in the industry. Retailsphere’s retailer profiles give shopping center owners, leasing executives, and commercial real estate brokers the data they need to analyze the market and make strategic business decisions when approaching potential tenants. Founded in 2018, Retailsphere has more accurate data in dozens of metro areas across the United States than any other database. Retail insights from every angle.
