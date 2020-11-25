Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I 89 SB and NB Exit 18 to Exit 16

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 southbound and northbound are experiencing delays in the areas of Exit 18 to Exit 16 due to multiple crashes and slide offs on the interstate.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

