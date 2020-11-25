Re: I 89 SB and NB Exit 18 to Exit 16
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
All lanes of Interstate 89 southbound and northbound are fully open in the areas of Exit 18 to Exit 16 were previous accidents and slide offs were.
Please continue to drive carefully.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 southbound and northbound are experiencing delays in the areas of Exit 18 to Exit 16 due to multiple crashes and slide offs on the interstate.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
