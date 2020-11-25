Dr. Gummer’s Good Toy Guide hailed an ‘absolute saviour’ this Christmas by TV presenter & author, Anna Williamson

Anna Williamson and Dr. Amanda Gummer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Toy Guide, founded by play expert Dr. Amanda Gummer and known for cutting through a world of fake reviews and questionable ratings, has won the support of Broadcaster and mum of two, Anna Williamson. The comprehensive resource is a one-stop-shop for users, featuring only toys and games which have met the rigorous standards of Dr. Gummer’s independent vetting process.

Anna comments, “I know first hand how important it is to have good quality, great value, enjoyable toys, and trusted well-researched opinions. The Good Toy Guide provides all this and more! Working out what to buy my little ones this Christmas, I genuinely couldn’t do without it. Every parent should log on right now!”

The comprehensive guide rates toys and games on fun, ease of use and skills developed, giving parents the tools to ‘buy wisely’ this Christmas.

Play expert, Dr. Gummer and Anna Williamson, who have been toy industry colleagues for years, can be seen chatting through the dilemmas that all parents face when balancing budgets and choosing the latest must-haves for their little ones in an exclusive video shared on Anna’s IGTV.

As well as sharing the challenges of managing screen time and keeping kids entertained on a budget, the pair also discuss the key themes we’re seeing at retail - including toys to inspire home learning, games to promote good mental health and wellbeing, connected tech toys and reliable options such as puzzles and board games to bring the family together, all of which are trends, set to continue as we head into 2021.