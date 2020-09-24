High End Fashion Meets Esports, Giant FaZe Clan

HEAT x FaZe Clan

HEAT x FaZe Clan launching in the UK 25th September

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury mystery fashion box brand HEAT brings together designer fashion and gaming, teaming up with the world’s most subscribed eSports organisation FaZe Clan to offer a mystery drop of exclusive previously sold out pieces alongside designer streetwear brands.

Dropping in the UK this Friday 25th September at £230 from HEAT.io , the exclusive limited edition capsule collection, presented in a never seen before colourway box, guarantees the inclusion of one or two sought-after pieces to the value of at least £300 including previously sold-out FaZe Clan lines from collaborations with ComplexCon, Champion, NFL, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, Manchester City FC and LA Kings and designer items from FaZe Clan’s very own favourite streetwear brands.

Celebrating the growing momentum of gaming’s evolution into the streetwear landscape, HEAT and FaZe Clan are the perfect teammates. Trail-blazing at the forefront of the esports industry and with an Instagram following of over 10 million and tipping over 8.3 Million YouTube subscribers, FaZe Clan’s pioneering collaboration with HEAT allows their global fan base to access to archived lines alongside some of the world’s most coveted streetwear brands.