High End Fashion Meets Esports Giant FaZe Clan

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury mystery fashion box brand HEAT is venturing into the world of gaming, teaming up with the world’s most subscribed eSports organisation FaZe Clan to offer a mystery drop of exclusive previously sold out pieces alongside designer streetwear brands.

Dropping this Friday 25th September from HEAT.io , the exclusive limited edition capsule collection, presented in a never seen before colourway box, guarantees the inclusion of one or two sought-after pieces including previously sold-out FaZe Clan lines from collaborations with ComplexCon, Champion, NFL, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, Manchester City FC and LA Kings, including designer items from FaZe Clan’s favourite streetwear brands.

Celebrating the growing momentum of gaming’s evolution into the streetwear landscape, HEAT and FaZe Clan are the perfect teammates. Trail-blazing at the forefront of the eSports industry and with an Instagram following of over 10 million and tipping over 8.3 Million YouTube subscribers, FaZe Clan’s pioneering collaboration with HEAT allows their global fan base to access archived lines alongside some of the world’s most sought after streetwear brands.

