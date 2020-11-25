Free DJ for your Covid-19 Thanksgiving
Free DJ FOR YOUR 2020 THANKSGIVING

Donovan Minero decided that he can bring Families and Friends together with a DJ's pulse while video mixing on Beat45's platform during this pandemic. On Thanksgiving Day Donovan Minero "DJ Dinero" will be DJing from Noon to Midnight.
— DJ Dinero
Donovan Minero decided that he can bring Families and Friends together with a DJ's pulse while video mixing on Beat45's platform during this pandemic. On Thanksgiving Day Donovan Minero "DJ Dinero" will be DJing from Noon to Midnight.
"Helping people during this tough time with the way I know best is taking them on a musical journey. I will also be sprinkling some Christmas cheer." DJ Dinero
Friends are not able to meet up like they used to
Many people are going through depression
Humans need some form of interaction with one another
People are looking for positive outlets.
"Beat45 allows me to play for my audience like I have never before. All my clients, family members, and friends from all over can tune in on the Beat45 entertainment app, as well as Apple TV, Roku and Firetv. I will be giving shout-outs to those that I see in the chat box. I will be taking requests."
DJ Dinero
Donovan Minero
Beat 45
+1 408-691-8798
donovan@beat45.com