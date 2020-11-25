Mental Health Watchdog to Host Legal Continuing Education Workshop on the Baker Act

The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is hosting a virtual continuing legal education conference on the Baker Act for private practice attorneys on December 4th.

Baker Act Defense Attorney Symposium & Summit

Speakers at past events have included attorneys Dennis L. Webb of Fort Meyers, Justin Drach of Theole Drach Law, Kendra Parris of Parris Law and the president of the Florida chapter of CCHR, Diane Stein.

Key topics at the conference include strategies to effectively serve families and to eradicate violations of the law, changes to the mental health law and successful actions for defending the rights of citizens being held under a Baker Act.

Attorney Justin Drach stated that he feels like the group is moving in the right direction and that events such as this one will help bring about much needed change to the mental health law.

During 2017/2018 there were over 200,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations, Baker Acts, and more than 36,000 of these were initiated on children.

The use of a law that allows a person of any age to be taken into custody against their will when the legal criteria for doing so are not met is a human rights violation.”
— President of CCHR Florida, Diane Stein
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is hosting a virtual continuing legal education conference on the Baker Act for private practice attorneys on December 4th. The complimentary event is open to attorneys licensed to practice in Florida and those wishing to attend may reserve a spot by calling CCHR at 800-782-2878.

The mental health law, commonly known as the Baker Act, allows for individuals of all ages to be sent for an involuntary psychiatric examination and held for up to 3 days. During 2017/2018 there were over 200,000 Baker Acts and more than 36,000 of these were initiated on children with over 4,000 involving children age 10 and younger. [1]

This conference in the sixth such event hosted by CCHR, a non-profit watchdog organization dedicated to restoring dignity and human rights to the field of mental health. CCHR began hosting these events as part of a campaign to protect individuals from human rights violations committed through the abusive use of the Baker Act.

Key topics at the conference include strategies to effectively serve families and to eradicate violations of the law, changes to the mental health law and successful actions for defending the rights of citizens being held under a Baker Act.

The event will be led by attorney Justin Drach of Theole Drach Law. A successful attorney practicing in Jacksonville, Mr. Drach was the 2017 recipient of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Humanitarian Award for his tireless fight to end mental health abuse in Florida.

While the original stated intention of the Baker Act was to protect the rights of citizens sent for involuntary psychiatric examination, it has become a source of abuse, prompting CCHR Florida to not only host this event but to launch a public information campaign to educate Floridians on their rights under this law. As part of this campaign, CCHR hosts a seminar regularly delivered online for the general public by attorney Carmen Miller who, as a former Assistant Public Defender in the Thirteenth Circuit in Tampa, has a great deal of experience on the mental health law. Now in the private sector, Ms. Miller specializes in cases of those who have been Baker Acted.

“We receive numerous calls every day from people looking for help. Unfortunately, all too often when people call us a petition has already been filed for involuntary commitment and they really need the help of a competent attorney who is well versed in the Baker Act,” said Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida. “Hosting this event allows us to help create more attorneys who specialize in Baker Act law and this helps us to better serve the people contacting our organization.”

To learn more about the Baker Act or to reserve a spot at the next complimentary virtual seminar please email execdir@cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information please visit www.cchrflorida.org.

Sources:

[1] Baker Act Annual Report http://www.usf.edu/cbcs/baker-act/documents/annual_report.pdf

Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 727-422-8820
Voices for Humanity: Justin Drach, Naval Aviator & Attorney, Mental Health Documentary

About

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

Our Website

