Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:10 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the establishment. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/IkJHxrdZtm8

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.