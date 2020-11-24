Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,908 in the last 365 days.

I-35 southbound Straight River Rest Area reopened after construction (Nov. 24, 2020)

OWATONNA, Minn. – The southbound Interstate 35 Straight River Rest Area south of Owatonna has reopened after construction was finished, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Straight River Rest Area has been closed since mid-August. Project work included:

  • Repaving existing parking lots and access ramps
  • Reconstructing sidewalks along rest area parking lots
  • Upgrading and expanding parking lot lighting systems

Ulland Brothers was the contractor for the $2 million project. It was part of projects that improved rest areas on northbound I-35 at Heath Creek, as well as Interstate 90 rest areas at Oakland Woods (westbound) and Hayward (eastbound), which are east of Albert Lea. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s website search tool to learn about services and access at each site at mndot.gov/restareas.

Look for more information at the MnDOT project website. Follow MnDOT Southeast Minnesota on the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and on Twitter at: @mndotsoutheast.

Crews are following guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Stay updated on changing winter driving conditions in southeast Minnesota by signing up for MnDOT winter driving updates via text message or email. Go to the MnDOT website (mndot.gov/d6) and look for the Winter Driving Alerts link to sign up.

Monitor traffic and travel information in Minnesota through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at 511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

I-35 southbound Straight River Rest Area reopened after construction (Nov. 24, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.