Feinstein won’t seek to keep top Senate Judiciary Committee post

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein will not seek the top Democratic position on the high-profile Judiciary Committee in the next Congress, a move that comes after some progressives said she had not been tough enough on GOP nominees.
Nov 23, 2020
