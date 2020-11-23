Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Feinstein won’t seek to keep top Senate Judiciary Committee post

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein will not seek the top Democratic position on the high-profile Judiciary Committee in the next Congress, a move that comes after some progressives said she had not been tough enough on GOP nominees.

Nov 23, 2020

