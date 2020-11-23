Earlier this month, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman found that Gov. Gavin Newsom's pandemic response order exceeded his authority. If upheld, Heckman's order will neuter the governor’s ability to make emergency orders to combat the coronavirus and cripple the state’s response to the pandemic, says the California Constitution Center's Brandon Stracener.
You just read:
Opinion: One Court Decision Could Scuttle California’s Pandemic Response
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.