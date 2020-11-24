Transportation Commission awards $33 million in contracts in November

Crews will resurface several sections of Interstate 80 in central and southeastern Wyoming to improve the road surface.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded three contracts that will resurface a total of 20 miles along different sections of I-80. The commission awarded those and three other contracts totaling $33 million at its recent meeting in November.

The commission awarded H-K Contractors a $10 million contract for resurfacing work on 5 miles of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins. Crews will perform the work to improve the surface and extend the life of the pavement. Crews will also work on the ramps and crossroads at the interchanges at Bitter Creek. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2022.

The commission awarded Simon Contractors, of Cheyenne, a $9.6 million contract for resurfacing almost 9 miles of I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie in Albany County.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is having the work completed to improve the road surface, which is showing signs of wear. Additionally, crews will perform bridge surfacing work in the area. The contract completion date is July 31, 2022.

Knife River, of Cheyenne, was the low bidder on a $7 million resurfacing contract on 6 miles of I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie in Carbon County.

Crews will resurface the pavement to improve the surface and extend the life of the road. Crews will also perform minor dirt work in the area to reduce snow drifts on the road. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:

$4.3 million to Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne, for a rehabilitation contract on seven bridges in Converse, Laramie, Natrona and Platte counties by Oct. 31, 2021;

$1.1 million to Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp., of St. Joseph, Minnesota, for microsurfacing work on 8 miles at various locations on US 20-26 and WYO 258 between Casper and Mills in Natrona County by Oct. 31, 2021; and

$808,707 to CC&G Inc., of Lander, for a bridge reconstruction project over Bates Creek in Natrona County by Nov. 30, 2021.

