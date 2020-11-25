Franciscan Communities Receive Holleran Choice Community Award
Residents and associates at Franciscan Communities are among the most engaged and satisfied in the senior living industry.
Our communities have a steadfast commitment to our mission of “celebrating life and serving with joy” that makes them truly deserving recipients of this distinction.”LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Franciscan Communities received the 2020 Choice Community Award, which recognizes their efforts to create a culture of engagement and satisfaction among residents and associates.
— Franciscan Ministries Chief Operating Officer John Glover
Addolorata Villa, Marian Village, Mount Alverna Village and The Village at Victory Lakes rank among the top 15 percent of more than 700 communities that were surveyed by Holleran, the nation’s leading research firm specializing in senior living and community engagement.
To earn the Choice Community Award, communities must exceed Holleran’s Engagement Index or Overall Satisfaction with a percentile comparison of 85 or higher.
The designation recognizes that the community has made a commitment to standing out from its competition and placing an emphasis on the people they serve.
Being “a Choice Community recipient is to earn a distinction that is truly meaningful. It means that the campus is a place where engagement and satisfaction is deeply felt – a place where residents are successfully aging and where employees are passionate,” said CEO Michelle Holleran.
Holleran has the largest benchmark of its kind, measuring both resident and employee engagement in the senior living space. Currently, the benchmark includes more than 160,000 resident and employee surveys completed in the past two years. This feedback enables organizations to compare their performance to their peers, whether they are across the road or across the country. Utilizing this extensive body of research, Holleran’s Choice Community Awards recognizes the most engaged and satisfied senior living companies in the nation.
“I am so proud of our communities that received this recognition,” said Franciscan Ministries Chief Operating Officer John Glover. “Their steadfast commitment to our mission of 'celebrating life and serving with joy' makes them truly deserving recipients of this distinction.”
For more information about Franciscan Communities, call 800-524-6126 or visit the ministry website.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
Amber Springer
Franciscan Ministries
AmSpringer@franciscanministries.org