MDC connects kitchens with virtual venison program Dec. 3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free program on outdoor cooking, 6–7 p.m., on Dec. 3.

With public health concerns creating barriers to meat processors for many Missouri hunters this year, MDC will offer a virtual cooking course to help hunters put food on the table.

Join MDC Deputy Director Jennifer Battson Warren as she walks through, step-by-step, her favorite pan-fried and roasted method of preparing venison.

“Cooking for friends and family is something I truly enjoy,” said Battson Warren. “I am really excited to have an opportunity to share one of my favorite and tastiest recipes with online friends interested in learning how to make venison a family favorite.”

To accommodate public health and safety guidelines, the program will take place online via a WebEx link emailed to registrants prior to the event.

This event is free and open to all ages, but space is limited and participants must preregister at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175092.

MDC Discover Nature programs, such as this workshop, aim to help Missourians discover nature and master outdoor skills. To learn more about other Discover Nature programs, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/. For more information about this cooking clinic, contact MDC Education Unit Chief Kyle Lairmore at Kyle.Lairmore@mdc.mo.gov, or (573) 751-4115, ext. 3364.