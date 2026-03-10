Anglers cast in record numbers during MDC’s trout opener at Montauk State Park

SALEM, Mo. – More than 2,000 anglers cast their lines for trout as the catch-and-keep season opened earlier this past week at Montauk Fish Hatchery and state park.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked 7,500 rainbow trout in the days leading up to Sunday, March 1, at the state park, and 2,256 anglers purchased their tags for opening day.

MDC Fisheries Section Chief Bruce Drecktrah said March 1 is a day like no other.

“Opening day at the trout parks is an amazing thing to experience,” Drecktrah said. “Unless you experience it in person, it is hard to explain the excitement and tradition at each park.”

Less than two years ago, Montauk State Park experienced catastrophic flooding – cancelling the 2024-2025 winter catch-and-release trout season as recovery efforts were made.

“Opening day is a time for MDC’s hatchery staff to see their work pay off with thousands of happy anglers,” Drecktrah explained. “With portions of our hatchery system offline due to construction and continued impacts from the November 2024 flood, our staff have done an exceptional job ensuring anglers have quality fishing opportunities throughout the 2026 season.”

Among the visitors were Montauk State Park neighbors and honored guests James and Jean Morton.

The Mortons have lived next door to the state park for more than 50 years, and their family ties date back to before the park was established. The couple’s great-grandfathers were both pioneers in Montauk before it became a state park in 1926. In 1903, the men purchased the present-day grist mill, becoming its second owners. James Morton’s great-grandfather operated the mill, while Jean Morton's great-grandfather ran the general store. Her grandfather later worked in the valley as the resident blacksmith.

Jean Morton attended school in the nearby Lower Parker schoolhouse near Parker's Ford, just downstream of Montauk State Park. In later years, James and Jean Morton built Spring Road Cabins on the western border of the park, operating them for 35 years. They have enjoyed welcoming visitors to experience all that Montauk has to offer and building close relationships with their customers.

The couple fired the starter gun as the siren sounded at Montauk State Park, signifying the start of catch-and-keep trout season at MDC’s trout parks.

Catch-and-keep trout season is open from March 1 to Oct. 31, 2026. This season is only in the following trout parks: Maramec Spring Park, Bennett Spring State Park, Montauk State Park and Roaring River State Park.

To learn more about trout seasons, visit mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/trout/trout-seasons.