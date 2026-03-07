Learn about shed hunting with virtual and in-person MDC program March 21

ASH GROVE, Mo. – As flowers bloom and grasses grow, deer are shedding their antlers. Discover shed hunting tips with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in an upcoming workshop in Ash Grove.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Education Center will host an in-person and virtual option from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

Register for in-person at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208806.

Register for the live-streamed portion at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208807.

Learn from MDC’s experienced instructors about wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care.

To find out more about the Shed Hunting program or other workshops and events at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.