MDC Cape Nature Center, Southeast Regional Offices to close for Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces in observance of Thanksgiving Day, the Cape Girardeau Nature Center and Southeast Regional Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

The Cape Nature Center will reopen Saturday, Nov. 28, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails will remain open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.

The Southeast Regional Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Regional Offices are located at 2302 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau.

