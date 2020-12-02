NexGen Fitness Brings Its Unique Fitness Concept to Tulsa
We are excited and look forward to providing a first-class private personal training experience to the City of Tulsa.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexGen Fitness, a Texas-based personal training franchise, is excited to be expanding its footprint with a new location in Tulsa. The newest NexGen Fitness location is expected to open in late December and will be located at 3230 E 21st St.
Every NexGen Fitness location has always been social distancing friendly. Unlike a typical gym with shared fitness facilities in a group environment, NexGen Fitness offers upscale private personal training suites, with separate equipment and dedicated personal trainers. The private training suites and state-of-the-art equipment are never shared and easily allows for social distancing. NexGen is committed to eliminating cookie-cutter fitness routines and offers fully individualized weight training, nutrition, and cardio programs designed for each person’s specific goals.
“As the current owners of NexGen Fitness locations in Norman and Edmond, we have seen the positive impact our trainers can have on client’s lives. We are excited to expand our reach in Oklahoma by bringing this unique fitness concept to the city of Tulsa. We considered a lot of locations for the next Oklahoma NexGen, and feel that Tulsa is the best place," said Nate Ellis, owner NexGen Fitness Tulsa. "Our family started out as clients of NexGen Fitness and since then have become owners of three NexGen Fitness franchised locations. We know first-hand the benefits of becoming a client of NexGen and are delighted to be able to share those benefits with the people of Tulsa by opening this NexGen Fitness location in 2020 with two others planned for the future.”
Bryan Whatley, CEO of NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation said “We are thrilled to have Nate and the entire Oklahoma team bring NexGen Fitness to Tulsa. Their experience both as clients and owners of NexGen Fitness locations will ensure they serve the clients of the new Tulsa location well. We are certain they will provide the people of Tulsa the finest personal training available.”
Gabi Coleman, Tulsa Studio Manager added “We are excited and look forward to providing a first-class private personal training experience to the City of Tulsa.”
To learn more about ownership opportunities with NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation, email franchising@nexgenfitness.com. Financing is available through the Small Business Administration for qualified franchisees. For more information visit https://www.NexGenFitness.com.
