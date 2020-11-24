Membit Augmented Reality Launches a Holiday Experience - Virtual Visit with Santa Claus at New York City’s Hudson Yards
EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Membit, Inc. premiered a holiday-themed, augmented reality channel exclusively for The Shops At Hudson Yards in NYC. The Membit App uses augmented reality via its Human Positioning System™ with geolocation technology to bring an interactive, winter wonderland to life at The Shops.
Visitors to The Shops at Hudson Yards download the free Membit App for AR and are transported into a festive, augmented reality experience to the North Pole and Santa’s Workshop. Guests can walk through snow, pose for pictures with Santa’s helpers and visit with a host of cheerful, winter animals. Children can immerse themselves even further into the experience with a video chat with Santa Claus, himself!
“Membit’s AR North Pole and Santa’s workshop surrounds visitors in the magic of the season, and allows Hudson Yards to bring one of the season’s most iconic holiday traditions to life for thousands of Tri-State area families in a completely touchless and socially distant environment,” said Stacey Feder, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson Yards.
"This virtual Hudson Yards Santa Station is our premiere channel featuring our patented, Human Positioning System," said Jay Van Buren, CEO, Membit, Inc. “Businesses and venues can buy their own branded channel for AR activations in a specific place to drive real-world engagement while staying safe and socially distanced for the age of COVID.”
Membit is available for download on iOS devices and the exclusive Hudson Yards geolocation Santa Station holiday channel will appear when guests arrive at The Shops at Hudson Yards. More information on Hudson Yards holiday programming is available here.
ABOUT MEMBIT, INC.
Membit ™ is a new way to share memories as well as view and share augmented reality content. When you make a membit, you leave an image or a 3D object in place for other Membit users to find and enjoy. Membit is a geolocative photo and AR content sharing app that allows pictures and digital models to be placed and viewed in the exact locations. Membit’s patented Human Positioning System™ allows for markerless augmented reality to be used anytime, anywhere, by anyone. Membit is available for iPhone and iPad. http://www.membit.co/
ABOUT MEMBIT CHANNELS
Membit channels are a new way for brands, venues and organizations to create unique branded experiences on location for socially distanced engagement. When a user opens the Membit app on location, the brand channel populates so guests can discover augmented reality content through the curated lens and aesthetic of the channel owner. The channel owner has complete control over the content and can also curate user generated content which is also shareable to social. Membit is excited to offer channels as a fun and easy no-code way for customers to leverage interactive location based Augmented Reality experiences which are proven to drive brand engagement, increase foot traffic, dwell time and publicity. With Membit channels, jumping into AR has never been easier for businesses.
ABOUT HUDSON YARDS:
Hudson Yards is a new neighborhood on Manhattan’s West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. Hudson Yards is home to a collection of leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, including new experiential concepts and first-ever stores from popular online retailers. The neighborhood features restaurants and food experiences by chefs and restaurateurs José Andrés, David Chang, Michael Lomonaco, Costas Spiliadis, Stephen Starr, rhubarb hospitality collection, D&D London and more; dynamic cultural institutions; state-of-the-art modern residences; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world’s first Equinox Hotel; commercial office space for industry leaders including Facebook, WarnerMedia, BlackRock, and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school–all offering unparalleled amenities for residents, employees and guests. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit https://www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Membit, Inc.
Jay Van Burem
jay@membit.co
Membit, Inc.
Karina Mitchell
karina@membit.co
Hudson Yards
Kathleen Anne Corless
press@hudsonyardsnewyork.com
Membit Santa Station PRESS KIT with images and videos.
Jay Van Burem
