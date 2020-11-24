Media Advisory: Policing Policy Leadership Team Joins House Public Safety Committee for Legislative Preview of Police Reforms

WHO: The Policing Policy Leadership Team, composed of House Public Safety Committee Chair Rep. Roger Goodman; Black Member Caucus members Reps. Debra Entenman, Jesse Johnson, and John Lovick; and Members of Color Caucus members Reps. My-Linh Thai, Debra Lekanoff, and Bill Ramos, will join the Public Safety Committee to preview police reform proposals for the 2021 legislative session.

WHAT: House Public Safety Committee hearing to receive feedback on proposed police reforms from stakeholders including:

Washington Coalition for Police Accountability

Washington for Black Lives

Former Seattle Mayor Tim Burgess

Judge Anne Levinson (ret.)

Sue Rahr, Director, Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission

Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs

Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs

Washington Fraternal Order of Police

Washington State Patrol Troopers Association

Former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best

WHEN: Monday, November 30, 1:30 – 3:30 P.M.

WHERE: The remote committee meeting will be broadcast on TVW.org.

WHY: The Policing Policy Leadership Team has been working intensively since June with stakeholders across the state on legislation to strengthen police accountability, to limit questionable police tactics and use of force, and to increase transparency of police activity. This committee meeting will preview this comprehensive legislative package and give stakeholders a chance to provide feedback.