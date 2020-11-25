Crash Pad Inventor and Popular Mental Health Advocate Launch COVID-19 Fundraising Campaign to Help Save Lives
Proceeds from Crash Pad sales will support mental health groups across California and the United StatesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Noel and David Woods Bartley, who have long-been close friends, are on a huge mission to help change and save lives.
Lockdowns, closures, job losses, poverty, and an uncertain future are the grim realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a rise in suicides, alcohol and drug addictions, drug overdoses, crime, and serious incidents.
But Noel and Bartley are both on a mission to help make a positive difference in the lives of others. While the two have been on their own separate journey, they now want to make a positive difference in the lives of others who suffer from mental illness, like anxiety and depression.
So, how are they going to help change and save lives?
Meet Crash Pad, an innovative US patented trailer hitch that Noel invented. The innovative product has just hit the market, and starting today (November 25, 2020), 10 percent of sales will go to mental health groups across California and the United States.
Crash Pad retails for $59.95 and the proceeds will secure Bartley as a speaker for various mental health support groups. Funds will also be used to help aid mental health groups and their strategic initiatives for 2020 and 2021. This is a one-of-a-kind-partnership and it will touch the lives of many for the better.
Bartley and Noel have spent most of their lives fighting the same inner demon: severe depression. The two somehow managed to handle and mask the illness for many years, but it certainly wasn’t pretty.
Bartley drowned the enemy as a workaholic at his former animal sanctuary, while Noel fueled himself with booze, cigarettes, and street drugs since the age of 12.
The two battled depression for over 40 years, and it took a miracle for them to finally seek the right help they needed.
Bartley was stopped from jumping to his death from the 730 –foot-tall Foresthill Bridge, and his subsequent admittance into a psychiatric hospital helped him tremendously.
After years of being hooked on booze, butts and methamphetamine, Noel found God and became active at a local church, and he now even works to help others overcome their addictions.
Bartley is now a widely known speaker, storyteller and a trainer who opens minds, touches hearts and inspires others to take action by sharing his journey from mental hellness to mental wellness. He is a TEDx speaker and just released a new book, My Troubled Mind Now Calm: Essays on Depression, Hope and Healing.
To support the big cause, visit: www.crashpadproducts.com
Crash Pad is an IdeaPros Certified Partner.
