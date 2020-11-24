U.S. 16A/IRON MOUNTAIN ROAD PIPE REPAIR

For Immediate Release: Thursday, November 12, 2020 Contact: Tim Wicks, 605.673.4948

KEYSTONE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be doing a pipe repair project on Highway 16A/Iron Mountain Road starting Monday, Nov. 16.

The contractor will be closing the road to all traffic from Nov. 16 -18, to place an inner lining in a pipe culvert.

By lining an existing culvert, the structure of the pipe is reinforced and flow rates are increased, thus extending the useful life of the pipe culvert.

The prime contractor on this $62,000 project is Subsurface, Inc. from Moorhead, Minnesota.

For more information on road construction and closures, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or call 5-1-1.

- 30 -