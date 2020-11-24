Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,764 in the last 365 days.

U.S. 16A/IRON MOUNTAIN ROAD PIPE REPAIR

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, November 12, 2020 Contact: Tim Wicks, 605.673.4948  

KEYSTONE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be doing a pipe repair project on Highway 16A/Iron Mountain Road starting Monday, Nov. 16. 

The contractor will be closing the road to all traffic from Nov. 16 -18, to place an inner lining in a pipe culvert. 

By lining an existing culvert, the structure of the pipe is reinforced and flow rates are increased, thus extending the useful life of the pipe culvert.

The prime contractor on this $62,000 project is Subsurface, Inc. from Moorhead, Minnesota. 

For more information on road construction and closures, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or call 5-1-1.

 

- 30 -

You just read:

U.S. 16A/IRON MOUNTAIN ROAD PIPE REPAIR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.