OSEP Director to Speak at eLuma's Special Education Conference
eLumaNation has announced that Laurie VanderPloeg, the Director for the Office of Special Education Programs, will present at the upcoming conference.
Having someone of Laurie VanderPloeg's rank and credibility join us is exciting and tells us that we're on the right track to staging an impactful event.”LEHI, UTAH, USA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eLuma has officially announced that Laurie VanderPloeg, the Director for the Office of Special Education Programs at the US Department of Education, will be joining as a speaker at the company's upcoming eLumaNation Virtual Summit on December 3-4, 2020. In her presentation, VanderPloeg will provide critical updates from the OSEP offices that should offer insight and clarity to educators trying to navigate through unprecedented challenges and difficult times.
— Jeremy Glauser, eLuma CEO & Founder
The eLumaNation Virtual Summit was created to focus on many of special education's most important issues and this year will focus on a wide-range of topics including COVID-19, virtual learning, teacher shortages, social-emotional learning, trauma informed care, FAPE and much more. eLuma's founder and CEO Jeremy Glauser said, "we are passionate about making special education better and want to facilitate conversations that enable solutions. It's been a tough year for everyone, but we want to finish it in the most positive way. With eLumaNation, we wanted to bring some of the brightest and most inspiring leaders together to shine light on some of the most troubling issues. Anyone who participates in this year's event should walk away with a lot of valuable knowledge and some much-needed hope."
"Having someone of Laurie VanderPloeg's rank and credibility join us is exciting and tells us that we're on the right track to staging an impactful event," Glauser added. In addition to the OSEP Director, the conference will feature several noteworthy speakers including Perry Zirkel, Jane West, Phyllis Wolfram, Ellen Cohn, Eric Rossen, Kelly Grillo, Sheldon Berman and many others.
According to Glauser, one and two day passes to the event are still available and can be purchased for $50 and $75. The event will be webcast live on December 3-4, but all of the presentations will be recorded and registered attendees will be able to watch the content asynchronously afterwards. "Inasmuch that this is our first eLumaNation, we wanted to make it as impactful, affordable and accessible as possible. With this template, we hope to hold a successful event and set a precedent for the future," he concluded.
For more information on the eLumaNation Virtual Summit go to: https://elumanation.eluma.com/.
About eLuma
eLuma Online Therapy is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy for special education. The company provides an array of related services, which include speech, occupational, and physical therapies, and also facilitates effective online delivery of mental health services (e.g. assessment, school psychology, social work, behavior intervention) to K-12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. All of eLuma’s services are delivered live and online by high-quality therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative case management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information: contact@elumatherapy.com.
About Laure VanderPloeg, Director of OSERS' Office of Special Education Programs
Laurie VanderPloeg is the director of the Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP), in the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS), at the U.S. Department of Education. VanderPloeg ensures the effective implementation of OSEP's legislative mission, advises the assistant secretary on federal education policy related to individuals with disabilities, and provides leadership in addressing issues of American education for infants, toddlers, children, and youth with disabilities through OSEP activities and within the context of the policies of OSERS, the Department, and Congress.
Prior to joining the department, VanderPloeg served as director of special education at Kent Intermediate School District (Kent ISD) in Michigan. Also at Kent ISD, she served as assistant director for monitoring, compliance and parent support. Prior to Kent ISD, she served as a local supervisor of special education, and a special education teacher in the Grand Rapids Public Schools. VanderPloeg also served as an adjunct professor at Grand Valley State University in the special education administration program. She is a parent of an adult with disabilities.
VanderPloeg graduated from Grand Valley State University with a master’s in special education administration and a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State College. She holds administrative approvals as both supervisor and director of special education and certification in learning disabilities, cognitive impairment, emotional impairment, and K–8 regular education.
