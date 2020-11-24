Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alternating Traffic Patterns on Route 40 Beginning Monday, November 9, 2020

For Immediate Release

Randy Damron, WVDOH

Randy.W.Damron@wv.gov​​

November 5, 2020

 

Alternating Traffic Patterns on Route 40 Beginning Monday, November 9, 2020

 

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Monday, November 9, 2020 there will be alternating traffic patterns on Route 40 between Perkins and Wheeling Hill. The alternating traffic patterns will take place from 7AM to 5PM and last for a week to allow for manhole adjustments in the area.  

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

 

