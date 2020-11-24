Exquisite San Antonio Estate Set for December 14th Interluxe.com Online Auction
SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe, the nation's pioneering luxury real estate online auction company, is pleased to offer the chance to bid your price on an award-winning home in San Antonio. This custom-built estate boasts unparalleled craftsmanship and stunning Texas Hill Country views from the exclusive neighborhood of The Dominion.
www.interluxe.com/12523
This exquisite 1.1± acre estate is located in northwestern San Antonio in the sought after gated community of The Dominion. Home to some of the most affluent residents of San Antonio, the Dominion provides endless amenities, multiple guarded and gated entrances, picturesque ponds and access to a private golf course and country club. The Dominion Country Club, offers a world-class golf course, seven separate dining areas, a wine room, 13 tennis courts, an Olympic-sized pool, and a spa.
Featuring 3 bedrooms (plus a den for possible 4th bedroom option), 3 full and 3 partial bathrooms, every inch of this home is well thought out with meticulous details and exquisite craftsmanship. The estate was created by master builder, Image Homes, who left no detail untouched. Unique features include soaring ceilings, windows and doors, bold finishes, many rare materials including limestone, imported marbles, exotic hardwoods all which were handcrafted and inlaid. Filled with every luxury amenity imaginable, including wine room and bar that open to the media room, captivating views from every room, infinity edge resort style pool, serene fireplaces, elevator access to all floors, 4-car garage and circular driveway.
Grand and spacious living areas throughout the home including expansive chefs-kitchen with high end appliances and oversized center island, dreamy master suite with custom dual closets, private exercise room, inviting dining room with Hill Country views, game room with floor to ceiling windows, expansive outdoor entertaining area with infinity pool, fireplace and kitchen and much more.
“After hearing about Interluxe’s recent success in the area, we decided to take advantage of their innovative marketing plan and long-proven track record of results” said Matthew Resnick of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are looking forward to another successful sale in the Texas Hill Country area,” Resnick added.
Despite the current conditions of the COVID-19 world, online auctions mean luxury transactions can carry on as usual. “Since our inception, Interluxe has centered our model on offering clients a streamlined and virtual approach to buying and selling luxury property” said Scott Kirk, Interluxe President. “Tour in-person or virtually and all bidding takes place online. With all inspections and due diligence provided in advance of the sale, there’s no better or safer way to buy.”
Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the property Friday, December 11th through Sunday, December 13th. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12523. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.
See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
