Prince Franchise Sets His Sight on “Fame” With Latest Single
New Hip Hop Single Available NowNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent artists have been able to gain ground like never before thanks to the reach of the internet, and Prince Franchise is currently leading the pack with his latest single, “Fame.”
In a mere three weeks out, Prince Franchise racked up over 50,000 streams across the board on Spotify and Soundcloud. Fans from near and far cannot get enough of his energy and vibe as “Fame” sets a precedent for what this indie artist is all about. It’s one of those songs that continues to play in one’s head long after “Fame” has ended. An earworm to get addicted to, a great addition to hip hop playlists across the board.
Prince Franchise was in high school when he found his passion for the art of rap music and song creation. “I don’t just rap, I’m also a songwriter,” says the “Fame” rapper. With goals of creating everlasting music, he notes, “At this point, I’m big on perfecting my songs and learned to stop caring about the negative folks. Not everyone will like me in this business and I’m cool with that. I just don’t let things stray me off my path anymore, I stay focused and let people see my success.”
Those interested in adding new hip hop to their playlists, featuring “Fame” on their site, or interviewing Prince Franchise for their site, podcast, or radio show can reach out via the information provided below.
For more information on Prince Franchise, please visit: https://artistpr.vip/princefranchise
Official Site: https://princefranchise.musicprosite.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bksprince/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5ORyVFqF1kevwqbPqroF1a
Apple Music: https://tinyurl.com/y5kqahbf
Francis Cooper
Prince Franchise
email us here