MediaOps FinConDX Virtual Summit Highlights Digital Transformation in Remaking the Financial Services Industry
FinConDX brings together financial services and tech leaders from organizations including IBM, TD Bank Group, PNC, Deloitte, Intuit and moreBOCA RATON , FL , UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, announces its inaugural FinConDX Virtual Conference, taking place Thursday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. EST. The event illuminates the rapid digital transformation of the fintech industry and highlights the innovative approaches to modernization in the wake of the global pandemic.
The one-day event features keynotes, panel discussions, Q&As, workshops and more from fintech trailblazers. The event will be held in a fully immersive virtual environment with exhibit halls, chat rooms, sponsor booths and a treasure hunt with giveaways included.
The financial sector is facing rapid and constant change, resulting in numerous challenges that can only be mitigated through continuous improvement methods to keep organizations secure and ahead of the curve. At FinConDx, industry experts and representatives from leading financial institutions provide insights on topics such as leading digital transformation, emerging technologies, security and audits, modernization tools and more.
“The financial services sector is continuously evolving, especially in the wake of COVID-19,” said MediaOps CEO Alan Shimel. “Applying DevOps best practices and innovative technologies to the finance industry ensures that organizations not just meet these rising standards but surpass them.”
The free, interactive virtual conference will include in-the-trenches stories, use cases and insightful discussions from pundits and professionals in the fintech industry. Attendees will get an intimate look at how organizations utilize new technology to modernize business techniques and automate delivery for better, more secure financial services.
FinConDX features speaker sessions from leading financial and tech experts in the industry, including:
Yaniv Yehuda, co-founder and CTO at DBmaestro
Sladjana Jovanovic, VP of payments technology at TD Bank Group
Shannon Lietz, director of DevSecOps at Intuit
Sanjeev Sharma, SVP and head of automation and platform engineering at Truist
Rosalind Radcliffe, distinguished engineer at IBM
Keith Murphy, senior solutions architect at OutSystems
Jonathan Smart, partner and business agility lead at Deloitte
John Rzeszotarski, SVP of technology infrastructure at PNC
Don Duet, CEO and co-founder at Concourse Labs
Matt Wilson, senior product manager at GitLab
Ravi Lachhman, chief evangelist at Harness
Dan Garfield, chief technology architect at Codefresh
The virtual environment features auditoriums and an exhibit hall lined with booths showcasing the latest solutions from leading fintech companies. In the exhibit hall, attendees can download resources and interact with partner sponsors including Codefresh, GitLab, DBmaestro, Harness, OutSystems, Traceable and WhiteSource.
Attendees are encouraged to engage and interact with fellow attendees, speakers and sponsors to gain scavenger hunt points in the chance to win an Amazon gift card. Participants earn points by visiting booths, watching sessions, downloading resources, networking with speakers in the chat area and finding objects hidden in the environment.
Registered attendees will also receive a link to access the virtual environment on-demand for up to 30 days after the live event ends.
To see the full agenda and to register, please visit the FinConDX website.
