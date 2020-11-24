Summit: How Embracing Religious Diversity & Inclusion Strengthens Workplaces

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dec. 3 Summit - SHRM PDCs

SHRM PDCs for Religious DEI conf on Dec. 3

Faith and business build a better world

Join us Thursday, Dec. 3rd, for a summit on the challenges and opportunities facing businesses with an increasingly religiously diverse workforce.

Embracing religious diversity and inclusion strengthens workplaces!”
— Dr. Brian Grim, President, Religious Freedom & Business Foundation
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Religious Freedom Center of the Freedom Forum and Religious Freedom & Business Foundation invite you to an upcoming summit on the challenges and opportunities facing business leaders with the increasing presence of religious beliefs in a diverse workforce. (Register Today - Free!)

In today's marketplace, companies have uniquely diverse workforces and customer bases more religiously diverse than ever before. Yet 36 percent of American workers have experienced or witnessed faith-based discrimination or non-accommodation in the workplace.

Religious Inclusion: Diversity's Next Big Thing

The prevailing philosophy for decades has been to avoid talking about religion at work. This position, however, denies employees the opportunity to bring their whole selves to work, and in doing so requires them to suppress a critical part of their identify. Stephanie Vander Zanden will share how successful organizations balance faith in the workplace with creating an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Register today!

Keynote speaker:
- Stephanie Vander Zanden, Founder and CEO, The Inclusion Company and former Global Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Schreiber Foods

Presentations by:
- Paul Lambert, executive business consultant, Religious Freedom Center;
- Marsie Sweetland, client executive, Equinix, Inc.
- Brian Grim, president, Religious Freedom &amp; Business Foundation (RFBF);
- Kristen Farrington, fellow, Religious Freedom Center;
- Kent Johnson, senior corporate advisor, RFBF; retired senior counsel, Texas Instruments.

Professional SHRM credit (2 PCDs).

This summit is made possible by generous support from: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the Templeton Religion Trust.

Brian Grim
Religious Freedom & Business Foundation
+1 410-268-7809
contact@religiousfreedomandbusiness.org

