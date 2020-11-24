Ashley Ellis and Maureen Borzacchiello Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey toward better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
Identify your “why.” — What makes you want to be healthy? For me, it is that I do not want to miss out on any memory with my children — like riding amusement park rides or hiking or camping — due to my health. I want my children to remember their mother being present.
Reframe exercise. — Exercise isn’t a punishment for what you ate, and it’s not just for weight loss or bikini body purposes. Exercise is a way to celebrate what your body is capable of doing, and it can be something you enjoy doing. After my third child, I had a herniated disc that suddenly burst, causing severe pain and a loss of flexibility. After I was told that exercise was the primary treatment for this injury, yoga and walking became lifelines to me. Now, almost three years later, my flexibility is better than it’s ever been and every time I practice, I leave feeling proud of what my body can accomplish. This stands opposed to the views I had earlier in my life, when it was just about figuring out how many calories I burned versus how many I consumed.
Routine for activity is important. — While COVID-19 has made this harder, whether we are working at home, virtually schooling or still commuting — find a routine. Maybe it’s walking at lunchtime, after the kids go to bed, on Saturday mornings, or for 10 minutes after each meal — whatever works for you. Decide what that routine is and commit to it.
In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story or an example for each.
I’ve coached and/or mentored women for years and the common denominator for many successful women is Impostor Syndrome. In fact, research shows that professional women and entrepreneurs suffer significantly from Impostor Syndrome. Here are some steps that you can take to cope and move forward:
Step 1: Make a list of what you are good at, what you are GREAT at. Write it all down, knowing that no one has to ever see your list. Own your greatness.
Here’s an example: Joanne works for a Fortune 50 company and got wind that a leadership position was opening up. She mentioned that she wasn’t going to bother applying because that role was historically filled with men. I challenged her and asked her to break down the qualities and skills that the role required, then had her go through and identify how she matched up. She was a perfect fit. That lens and a little confidence boost to go for it and try, helped her move through the paralysis of Impostor Syndrome and yes, you guessed it, she got the promotion!
Step 2: Reach out to a few of your inner circle peeps and ask them what they think your biggest strengths are — be quiet, don’t interrupt them and let them speak. When they are done, say THANK YOU! Don’t negate what they said. Take it in, absorb it and let it validate what you probably had on your list already. I had to learn this the hard way. About 10 years ago, I took a course on leadership development and one of the exercises required me to reach out to 10 people that know me well and get feedback. They were advised that the survey would compile the results and their feedback would be anonymous regarding the specificity of their comments. The experience was validating but the most poignant comment that came out of it was, “I wish she could see how others see her — her strength, her brilliance and strategic mind and her huge, compassionate heart.”. I was beyond humbled, but the point was, that I was overlooking what others saw and this exercise debunked every possible fear or story around my Impostor Syndrome that I was telling myself.
