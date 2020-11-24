KCD Energy's Heaters Installed at Elementary School in New York

An industry leader in heaters has installed heaters at an elementary school in New York.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with KCD Energy announced today that it has installed KDC Energy heaters at an elementary school in New York.

“We are glad that the heaters supplied by us helped the school stay warm in the winter,”said Steve Gibson, Vice President at KCD Energy.

Gibson explained that a remediation contractor on Long Island was faced with a challenging task. The heaters in a Deer Park, New York (Long Island) elementary school were all rendered inoperable by a frozen and damaged water line.

The heaters in every classroom, according to Gibson, relied upon one common hot water pipe coming from the boiler room. Sixteen classrooms were affected and getting dangerously cold.

“To compound the problem,” Gibson said, “a very serious snowstorm was forecast to drop 24 inches of snow within the next 24 hours, leaving the school isolated, to freeze and cause even more damage if the heat was not restored in some fashion very quickly.”

The contractor addressed the problem by placing KCD Energy heaters in every classroom and KCD Energy panels in the hallways. KCD Energy extension cords connected each heater to the panel in the hallway. One panel provided power to four heaters/classrooms. Power was provided to the panels by rented diesel generator sets.

“Using the KCD Energy system of heaters, extension cords, and panels, any space, no matter how broken up (such as 16 classrooms) can be provided clean, exhaust-free heat very quickly, without any “hardwire” work being done by an electrician,” said Gibson.

Gibson noted that the system was completed and running within three hours of arriving on-site with the heaters, panels, and generators.

“The rooms were warm,” Gibson recalled, before adding, “The snowstorm did come, the school was isolated, and although challenging, a fuel oil truck was able to reach the diesel generators and re-fuel them 24 hours after the heaters were initially turned on.”

Regarding KCD Energy heaters, Gibson went on to add, “Whether it is a skyscraper going up, an apartment complex or a party tent, our heaters help make sure adequate heat goes to Long Island contractors, construction companies, and party planners and caterers throughout the New York area.”

“Be sure to give a call to let an expert help fit you for a system that will save you time, money, and effort.”

