Digital Workplace TITAN releases new features including employee timesheets and attendance.

New features to increase the productivity of remote workforce using Microsoft Teams and enhance Office365 adoption.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan, a leading provider of digital workplace and Intranet solution for Microsoft Teams, announces the release of its new feature-rich upgrade 2.5 that includes timesheet management and attendance. Customers will get new functionalities as part of their existing subscriptions. Timesheet feature within Teams to help companies in monitoring the productivity of their on-premise and remote workforce.

“Adoption continues to be the biggest challenge for Office365 customers. As work from home has become a new normal, companies are finding ways and means to improve internal collaboration and employee engagement. Titan offers a set of integrated tools such as Document Management, Tasks, Projects, Social connect, Timesheets, and Intranet. Titan simplifies all those modules within Office365 with a No-Code solution that can be configured and rolled out quickly,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO.

“Titan lights up dormant use of Office365 by helping companies to roll out all the modules quickly. As Microsoft Teams has emerged as a leader with 115 million daily active users, Titan will benefit Teams users with more powerful collaborative features. This new version will help companies to create a more engaging employee experience. Titan leveraging SharePoint and works as an App within Microsoft Teams. We are rapidly adding customers, and our new upgrade is part of our commitment for providing at least two major upgrades every year. We are now expanding our presence in North America, SE Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and are talking to potential strategic partners for offering Titan as a value-added solution to existing Office365 customers or bundling of Titan with new Office365 subscriptions,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO.

About TFW Labs, Inc.

Titan is the flagship product of TFW Labs having corporate headquarter in the USA. TFW has its wholly-owned subsidiary named Adapt Software India Pvt. Ltd. in India that is the creator of Titan. Offered as a SaaS, Titan is a modern digital workplace for Office365 and SharePoint. Titan has a unique capability that allows large corporations to set up independent Intranets for their subsidiary companies on a single Office365 tenant with the ease of administration and governance. For more details about TITAN, please visit www.titan4work.com

About ADAPT Software India Pvt. Ltd.

ADAPT is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and ISO 9001:2018 certified company specializing in Office365 and SharePoint. Adapt has been delivering employee productivity solutions for SharePoint and Office365 for more than a decade across all major industry verticals. Adapt has its software delivery

and support center in Gurugram, Haryana India.