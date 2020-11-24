I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 11-16-2020
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 11/16/2020
• There were lane closures on I-70 westbound and the Exit 5 on-ramp in the Elm Grove area to allow for emergency deck repairs. These closures lasted from 7 a.m.to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Look Ahead to Week of 11/23/2020
