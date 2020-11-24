Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 11-16-2020

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of November 16, 2020.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 11/16/2020

Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

Exit 1B (I-70 WB to US-250S) remained closed. 

The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued. 

The area of McColloch Street under I-70 had intermittent full closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During evening hours, there were single lane closures.

The closure of the I-70 eastbound ramp to US-250 S continued. 

The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

There were alternating single lane and shoulder closures on the eastbound Oglebay Park Exit 2A off-ramp. These closures took place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The on-ramp to I-70 westbound (Main Street to I-70 westbound on-ramp) was closed with a marked detour in place along 10th Street to Market Street. 

There were lane closures on I-70 westbound and the Exit 5 on-ramp in the Elm Grove area to allow for emergency deck repairs. These closures lasted from 7 a.m.to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Look Ahead to Week of 11/23/2020

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

I-70 Westbound Exit 1B (I-70 WB to US-250S) will remain closed. 

The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

The area of McColloch Street under I-70 will have intermittent full closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During evening hours, there will be single lane closures.

The closure of the I-70 eastbound ramp to US-250 S will continue. 

The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

The closure of the on-ramp to I-70 westbound (Main Street to I-70 westbound on-ramp) will continue. 

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com​.

