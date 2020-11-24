I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 11-16-2020

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of November 16, 2020.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 11/16/2020

• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

• Exit 1B (I-70 WB to US-250S) remained closed.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The area of McColloch Street under I-70 had intermittent full closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During evening hours, there were single lane closures.

• The closure of the I-70 eastbound ramp to US-250 S continued.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

• There were alternating single lane and shoulder closures on the eastbound Oglebay Park Exit 2A off-ramp. These closures took place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The on-ramp to I-70 westbound (Main Street to I-70 westbound on-ramp) was closed with a marked detour in place along 10th Street to Market Street.

• There were lane closures on I-70 westbound and the Exit 5 on-ramp in the Elm Grove area to allow for emergency deck repairs. These closures lasted from 7 a.m.to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Look Ahead to Week of 11/23/2020

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• I-70 Westbound Exit 1B (I-70 WB to US-250S) will remain closed.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The area of McColloch Street under I-70 will have intermittent full closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During evening hours, there will be single lane closures.

• The closure of the I-70 eastbound ramp to US-250 S will continue.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

• The closure of the on-ramp to I-70 westbound (Main Street to I-70 westbound on-ramp) will continue.