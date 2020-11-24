DOGTV Is Bringing Joy To The World Of Dogs This Holiday

Happy Pawlidays!

DOGTV provides dogs and their humans the “contactless” gift that gives back all year long.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOGTV is kicking off the holiday season with a Black Friday Special that will last all season long. The first channel scientifically designed to relax and entertain canine viewers provides the gift of enrichment to dogs all year long.

DOGTV is a great “contactless” gift for the dogs in your life or the dog lovers. Holiday specials can be found all season long at www.dogtv.com/holiday. Black Friday Specials will include:

● 50% off a DOGTV monthly subscription for 3 months

● Buy one DOGTV 6 month gift card, get one for a friend free

● Buy an Annual DOGTV Subscription and receive a $15 gift card to Amazon

Additionally, to help celebrate the holiday season DOGTV has created a special Yule Log featuring dogs! The Yule Log is a great way to bring a relaxing festive atmosphere to your holiday celebrations. The DOGTV Yule Log will be available for free On Demand from Thanksgiving to New Years on the DOGTV app here: https://woof.dogtv.com/35J1xUs

Finally, DOGTV will be kicking off our Letters to Santa Paws promotion on December 3rd. Pet parents will be encouraged to help their pups write their letters and DOGTV will select 3 letters at random to help Santa fulfill this holiday season.

For more information about all the holiday festivities, visit www.dogtv.com/holiday.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is the only technology created specifically for dogs to help relax and entertain them when home alone or in anxious situations. The sights and sounds that DOGTV provides enriches the dogs’ environment and allows them to experience happy stimulation and relaxation. Over 1 million happy dogs love and trust DOGTV every day.

To learn more about DOGTV or follow us on social media, please visit:

Website: www.dogtv.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogtv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogtv/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DOGTVWORLD