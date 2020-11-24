Radical Improvements to Telehome Services Possible with New AI-Powered Edge Computing Gateway

A white-label homecare solution designed to help our elder loved ones live in their homes safely, comfortably, and with increased peace of mind.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- People Power , a Silicon-Valley software company offering the broadest range of white-label consumer services for senior care, home safety and security, and energy efficiency announces the availability of the Smart Home Center Super Gateway, a home internet gateway that helps facilitate custom services with unmatched intelligence and performance. Delivering new levels of reliability by solving for network and power failures, the Super Gateway is uniquely capable of downloading AI bots from People Power’s intelligent cloud to run the world’s most intelligent consumer microservices within the home – at the edge, as it’s known. The system promises radically improved performance and decreased system latency, and connects to hundreds of devices, bringing intelligence and increased utility to each. Featuring up to 4-hours of battery backup and connectivity through high-speed Ethernet, WLAN (b/g/n) and CAT-4 dual-SIM 4G/LTE cellular, it’s the most reliable and secure edge computing gateway available.The Smart Home Center Super Gateway is a solution developed collaboratively by People Power and Danish hardware experts, Develco Products . Representing the highest-performance gateway in the product portfolio, the Super Gateway works in consort with battery powered wirelessly connected in-home sensors to continuously learn patterns of activity in the home, detecting deviations that signal troubling situations like falls, failure to get out of bed, sleep irregularities and more. In such instances, alerts are triggered to notify family members, caregivers and a 24/7 emergency call center. The combined solutions that People Power and Develco Products have perfected for homecare are now available for evaluation and commercial deployments in the U.S. through People Power’s sales organization and readied for EU market opportunities through Develco Products’ sales organization.Prepared for wired internet connection failures in the home, the gateway selects between two of the strongest cellular networks of any country or region to keep mission critical in-home services operating. Failover from wired or Wi-Fi connectivity to a cellular network occurs automatically in less than one minute. In the event of any connectivity interruption, the gateway will continue functioning locally, through its innovative hybrid cloud and edge computing technology. Time series data is collected at the edge from in-home wireless sensors where it is processed and acted upon locally by edge computing bots against machine learning (ML) models while synchronizing with the cloud. Bots learn and remember activity patterns in the home as they run in the background and can communicate bi-directionally with a trusted circle of family, friends, and professional caregivers. Bots are authored in Python programming language, perfect for ML services and supported by a large and growing developer community. Creation of a new bot is simple with People Power’s open source repository found at GitHub http://github.com/peoplepower/botlab ), beginning with developing and testing from a computer using real-time cloud data, followed by publishing the bot code to People Power’s intelligent cloud within minutes, and concluding with the automated migration of compatible bot instances to the edge in the Super Gateway. Optimized for the People Power TeleHome AI Platform, channel partners can create their own bot-powered consumer microservices to innovate rapidly for revenue generating differentiation.“People Power’s TeleHome AI Platform, with its more than 200 bot-powered services, is transforming the way modern healthcare can be delivered to the home,” said David Moss, CTO and President of People Power. “Leveraging the power of our platform, the new Smart Home Center Super Gateway enables bot-powered machine learning services operating in the cloud and at the edge to deliver perfectly-tuned AI and IoT solutions that address the evolving needs of people for senior care, smart home security and energy efficiency.”For service providers seeking recurring revenues from new businesses, including remote homecare solutions that answer the need for vastly improved aging-in-place services, People Power and Develco Products provide white label offerings for rapid go-to-market initiatives. Beginning with intelligent turn-key deployments of service trials to help companies frame and prove market opportunities, brands can quickly test their unique differentiation with audiences of any size prior to broad commercialization.For companies seeking more information in the U.S., please contact sales@peoplepowerco.com and for EU and Scandinavian markets, please contact sales@develcoproducts.comAbout People PowerAn industry-leading software and services company specializing in AI-powered solutions for telehome services including senior care, home safety and security, and energy management. Visit https://www.peoplepowerco.com About Develco ProductsA business-to-business company based in Aarhus, Denmark, providing high-quality and mature white label products for service providers interested in delivering branded solutions to the homecare market. Visit https://www.develcoproducts.com

