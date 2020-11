Middlesex Barracks / DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A304993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 23NOV2020 AT APPROX. 0815 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 IN CABOT, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - DRUG

OPERATOR #1: CHRISTOPHER THOMPSON

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WALDEN, VT

VEHICLE #1:

YEAR: 2008

MAKE: TOYOTA

MODEL: TUNDRA

OPERATOR #2: STEVEN RICH

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE, VT

VEHICLE #2:

YEAR: 2018

MAKE: ISUZU

MODEL: BOX TRUCK

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/23/2020, at approximately 0815 hours, the Vermont

State Police received a report of a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on US RT 2

in the Town of Cabot. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator,

Christopher Thompson was impaired. Thompson was arrested for suspicion of DUI

Drugs and transported to Vermont State Police- Middlesex Barracks for

processing. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in court and released.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2020 AT 0830

COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: NONE

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

