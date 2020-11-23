Hwy 68 ravine repairs complete and road open by Thanksgiving (Nov. 23, 2020)

Hwy 22 south of Mankato remains closed into December

MANKATO, Minn. – The detour for Highway 68 between New Ulm and Mankato will be removed prior to late on Wednesday, November 25 as the final ravine repair work is complete.

The major slope slide in the area south of Courtland has been complete for several weeks, but necessary repairs to a steep ravine nearby took longer than initially expected due to challenging logistics and weather.

On related emergency ravine repairs from summer rains, Highway 22 south of Mankato remains closed over the Thanksgiving Holiday and traffic detoured to Highway 83 and Blue Earth County Road 90 until early December.

MnDOT wants everyone to have safe travels over the holidays. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###