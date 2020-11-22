Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
After years of on drawing board, construction begins on new Sacramento courthouse

The new 17-floor, 53-courtroom courthouse on the block bordering H and G streets and 5th and 6th streets will be erected directly behind the federal Robert Matsui United States Courthouse on I Street and will replace the Gordon Schaber Courthouse at 720 9th St. The new courthouse is slated to open December 2023.

