Obituaries: Paul H.Coffee

(Subscription required) Paul H. Coffee, who served on the 2nd District Court of Appeal for 15 years, was known for living his non-courtroom life at sea, as well as for his hatred of typos, subtle sense of humor and integrity, colleagues said Friday.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.