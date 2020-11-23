(Subscription required) "I get what I consider a much truer picture of what's really going on," Benavides said. "Kids tend to just tell you the truth for the most part, whereas the parents I think want to shade it to their favor." The judge said children offer him a more accurate description of their living arrangements.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Kern County Judge Jose Benavides
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.